Man held for helping undertrial accused escape from Mohali district court
Chandigarh
Police’s crime branch arrested a man who helped an undertrial person escape from Mohali district court on November 30, 2021.
The accused, Dharampal of New Indira Colony, Manimajra, was waiting outside the court in a car and had helped the undertrial Ashish Goyal, 45, escape on November 30.
Police said Goyal was under arrest in a cheating case lodged in Burail jail and was brought for an appearance in another case lodged under sections 174-A (non-appearance in response to a proclamation under section 82 of Act 2 of 1974) against him at Mataur police station.
Police had received a tip-off about the movement of illegal arms on Friday and a naka was set up Near Indira Flats Turn, NIC, Manimajra. Around 8pm, a pedestrian coming from NIC Kheda Temple was apprehended by police. Upon searching him, a country made pistol along with two live cartridges were recovered.
A case under Arms Act was registered at the IT park police station where the accused was arrested.
Upon questioning, it was revealed that the accused, along with another accomplice, had planned Goyal’s escape. He received ₹3 lakh from Goyal’s wife.
The accused Pal is a history sheeter and has been arrested in 11 cases. In an attempt to murder case, he had been sentenced for 10 years and was currently out on parole. The accused was produced in court on Saturday and sent to police remand.
Two arrested in two Ambala murder cases
The Ambala police on Saturday arrested two men in connection with two separate murder cases lodged in the district. In the first case, Abhishek, a resident of Ambala’s Shahzadpur was nabbed by the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA)-2 for allegedly conducting recce for the suspects in January 20 double murder case. He was presented before a court that sent him to two-day police remand.
A Mohali-based gangster, Mohit Rana, and his friend, Vishal, alias Bhola, were shot dead by at least three assailants outside DAV Riverside School on Jagadhri Road on January 20.Four accused, including gangster Shamsher Singh, alias Monu Rana, have already been arrested in the case.
The second arrest came in the February 26 murder of gangster Aman, who was shot dead by his aide Bunty Kaushal at Philadelphia Mission Hospital on Hisar Road.The accused, Rahul, alias Shashi Pratap Singh, alias Baba, was arrested by a CIA-1 team from Bhiwani for allegedly harbouring Bunty, who remains on the run. Rahul was sent to judicial custody by a court.
One held for assaulting man over parking space
Police said the incident took place at the Madhya Marg market in Sector 7 near Nik Bakers. The woman got into an argument with the four accused, who were in an Alto car, over a parking space here. She later called her husband, but the accused assaulted him as well.
A case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) an 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Sector 26 police station.
Contractor booked for railing theft near Sector 21
Woman’s bag snatched at ISBT 43
PU Forensic Science institute holds webinar
Modern kitchen set up at PU hostel
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
-
Man stabbed to death after bike brushes against shop worker
The victim, Shiva, lived with his wife and two children in Naraina village. Shiva owned a few shops in Naraina village that he had rented out. Earlier, he worked with a finance company but lost his job during the Covid lockdown, his family told police.
