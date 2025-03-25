Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man held for JJP leader’s murder in Panipat

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Mar 25, 2025 05:44 AM IST

In a statement, SP Lokender Singh said five teams were formed to arrest the accused, during which CIA-2 team led by inspector Phool Kumar received a tip-off about the accused and raided the spot and arrested Ranbir from near a powerhouse in Sector 29 area on Sunday.

Days after the JJP’s youth wing state secretary was allegedly shot dead in Panipat, the cops claimed to have arrested the prime accused under murder charges.

The accused was identified as Ranbir Kumar, a native of Jagsi village of the district. (HT File)
The accused was identified as Ranbir Kumar, a native of Jagsi village of the district. (HT File)

The accused was identified as Ranbir Kumar, a native of Jagsi village of the district.

In a statement, SP Lokender Singh said five teams were formed to arrest the accused, during which CIA-2 team led by inspector Phool Kumar received a tip-off about the accused and raided the spot and arrested Ranbir from near a powerhouse in Sector 29 area on Sunday.

Police said that the incident happened on Friday night when the JJP leader Ravinder Minna and two others, Vineet and Vinay had gone for a panchayat at Vikas Nagar.

While Minna died on the spot, the two others received injuries and were undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

SP said that the initial probe revealed that the accused’s brother-in-law Rinku was married to Minna’s sister-in-law.

“Rinku and his wife got into a dispute, and she went to her parents’ house in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh and lodged a case against Rinku and his parents. Minna tried to settle the issue through the panchayat,” he said.

The SP said that the accused revealed that with the help of his friend Rajbir, a panchayat was convened at a dairy in Vikas Nagar to resolve the conflict.

Minna, along with Vinay and Vineet, reached the panchayat, where the shooting happened, he added.

Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On