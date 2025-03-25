Man held for JJP leader’s murder in Panipat

Days after the JJP’s youth wing state secretary was allegedly shot dead in Panipat, the cops claimed to have arrested the prime accused under murder charges. The accused was identified as Ranbir Kumar, a native of Jagsi village of the district. (HT File)

In a statement, SP Lokender Singh said five teams were formed to arrest the accused, during which CIA-2 team led by inspector Phool Kumar received a tip-off about the accused and raided the spot and arrested Ranbir from near a powerhouse in Sector 29 area on Sunday.

Police said that the incident happened on Friday night when the JJP leader Ravinder Minna and two others, Vineet and Vinay had gone for a panchayat at Vikas Nagar.

While Minna died on the spot, the two others received injuries and were undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

SP said that the initial probe revealed that the accused’s brother-in-law Rinku was married to Minna’s sister-in-law.

“Rinku and his wife got into a dispute, and she went to her parents’ house in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh and lodged a case against Rinku and his parents. Minna tried to settle the issue through the panchayat,” he said.

The SP said that the accused revealed that with the help of his friend Rajbir, a panchayat was convened at a dairy in Vikas Nagar to resolve the conflict.

Minna, along with Vinay and Vineet, reached the panchayat, where the shooting happened, he added.