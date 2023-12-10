close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man held for killing brother over property dispute in Moga

Man held for killing brother over property dispute in Moga

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
Dec 10, 2023 07:26 AM IST

Superintendent of police Ajay Raj Singh said that Hardeep Singh has been arrested for the murder of his brother Kuldeep Singh, who was killed using a sharp-edged weapon on a road leading to his fields

The district police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly killing his 31-year-old brother, who was found dead on November 27 in Kokri Vehniwal village of Moga district. Police have recovered the weapon used in the crime.

The SP added that it was a pre-planned murder and the accused said that he knew his brother used to go towards the fields alone in the evening (iStock)
The SP added that it was a pre-planned murder and the accused said that he knew his brother used to go towards the fields alone in the evening (iStock)

Superintendent of police Ajay Raj Singh said that Hardeep Singh has been arrested for the murder of his brother Kuldeep Singh, who was killed using a sharp-edged weapon on a road leading to his fields.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“A murder case was registered against unidentified persons on the complaint of deceased’s father Harchand Singh,” he added.

“During the investigation, it was found that Hardeep had killed his younger brother Kuldeep for property. Hardeep was not married. He confessed that he thought if he would kill his brother, all seven acres would be transferred on his name and it would help him in getting married,” he said.

The SP added that it was a pre-planned murder and the accused said that he knew his brother used to go towards the fields alone in the evening.

“Hardeep attacked his brother with a sharp-edged weapon on the back of his head and as the latter tried to save himself, the accused chopped off his fingers,” the official added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out