Man held for killing brother over property dispute in Moga

The district police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly killing his 31-year-old brother, who was found dead on November 27 in Kokri Vehniwal village of Moga district. Police have recovered the weapon used in the crime. The SP added that it was a pre-planned murder and the accused said that he knew his brother used to go towards the fields alone in the evening (iStock)

Superintendent of police Ajay Raj Singh said that Hardeep Singh has been arrested for the murder of his brother Kuldeep Singh, who was killed using a sharp-edged weapon on a road leading to his fields.

“A murder case was registered against unidentified persons on the complaint of deceased’s father Harchand Singh,” he added.

“During the investigation, it was found that Hardeep had killed his younger brother Kuldeep for property. Hardeep was not married. He confessed that he thought if he would kill his brother, all seven acres would be transferred on his name and it would help him in getting married,” he said.

The SP added that it was a pre-planned murder and the accused said that he knew his brother used to go towards the fields alone in the evening.

“Hardeep attacked his brother with a sharp-edged weapon on the back of his head and as the latter tried to save himself, the accused chopped off his fingers,” the official added.