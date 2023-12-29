Man held for killing woman at Kapurthala temple

The district police on Thursday nabbed a man for killing a woman at a temple in Sidhwan Dona area of the district on December 18. The Kapurthala police on Thursday nabbed a man for killing a woman at a temple in Sidhwan Dona area of the district on December 18. (Representational image)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vatsala Gupta said that the accused was identified as Harnek Singh alias Neka, a resident of Lohian presently residing at Sidwan Dona. The accused killed Sarita Devi (32) wife of Phool Babu on December 18, when they both were visiting a temple to pay obeisance.

The SSP said an FIR had been registered at Police Station Sadar under section 302 of the IPC on the statement of deceased’s husband.

The SSP said a team led by SP (investigation) Raminder Singh and DSP (D) Gurmit Singh investigated the incident on different technical aspects to nab the accused.

During the preliminary investigation, it came to the fore that the accused was preventing Sarita Rani from entering the temple time and again.

“On the day of incident, the accused attacked Sarita Rani on her head when she was reaching near langar hall with an iron rod following which she succumbed to her injuries,” she said.

The police have also recovered the iron rod used by the accused.