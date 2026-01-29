Man held for raping minor stepdaughter in Haryana’s Rohtak

A man was arrested for allegedly raping his eight-year-old stepdaughter on January 26, police said on Wednesday. Kharawar police-check post in-charge Paramjeet said that he along with other cops spotted a girl near the road side and the girl was screaming in pain.

According to police officials, the migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh married a divorced woman, who had two daughters from first marriage and three from second marriage.

“The labourer had raped his step-daughter at home and then threw her near a road on the outskirts of the city near Kharawar village. The incident occurred when the woman had gone to bring wood and her 8-year-old daughter was present at home,” said police officials.

“The girl was bleeding from her private parts. She was rushed to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS). We have recovered a bedsheet with blood stains from the stepfather’s room. The accused has been arrested and is booked for rape and under various sections of the POCSO Act,” the SHO added.

In another case, Lakhan Majra police in Rohtak booked a 25-year-old man for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl and threatening her with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone.

According to police, the accused lured the girl to his home last week, where he raped her. The police said that the girl narrated the incident to her family after four days. Accused has been charged with rape and has been booked under various sections of POCSO Act. A manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused.