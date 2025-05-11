Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man held for shooting mother-in-law over marital dispute in Faridabad

ByPress Trust of India, Gurugram
May 11, 2025 06:40 AM IST

According to the FIR registered at Saran police station, Giri said her daughter Priyanka was married to the accused Ramveer in 2009.

A man was arrested for allegedly shooting at his mother-in-law in Faridabad’s Nangla Enclave area following a dispute with his estranged wife, police said on Saturday.

The injured woman, Rita Giri, is undergoing treatment and stated to be out of danger, they said. (HT File)
The injured woman, Rita Giri, is undergoing treatment and stated to be out of danger, they said. (HT File)

The injured woman, Rita Giri, is undergoing treatment and stated to be out of danger, they said.

According to the FIR registered at Saran police station, Giri said her daughter Priyanka was married to the accused Ramveer in 2009.Since the marriage, Ramveer allegedly harassed and assaulted Priyanka, prompting her to leave him and live with her mother. Priyanka had also filed a maintenance case against him, the complaint said.

Giri alleged that Ramveer had been pressuring them to withdraw the case and had issued threats, police said.”Late Friday, he broke into our house and shot me in the stomach before fleeing the scene. My family rushed me to the hospital and informed the police,” she said in the complaint.

Acting on the complaint, police arrested Ramveer within 24 hours of the incident.

During interrogation, Ramveer claimed that he had a love marriage with Priyanka and blamed her mother for their disputes, they said.He said Priyanka began living separately due to frequent quarrels. Further investigation is underway to see where he procured the firearm, a Faridabad police spokesperson said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Man held for shooting mother-in-law over marital dispute in Faridabad
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On