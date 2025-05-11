Man held for shooting mother-in-law over marital dispute in Faridabad

A man was arrested for allegedly shooting at his mother-in-law in Faridabad’s Nangla Enclave area following a dispute with his estranged wife, police said on Saturday. The injured woman, Rita Giri, is undergoing treatment and stated to be out of danger, they said. (HT File)

The injured woman, Rita Giri, is undergoing treatment and stated to be out of danger, they said.

According to the FIR registered at Saran police station, Giri said her daughter Priyanka was married to the accused Ramveer in 2009.Since the marriage, Ramveer allegedly harassed and assaulted Priyanka, prompting her to leave him and live with her mother. Priyanka had also filed a maintenance case against him, the complaint said.

Giri alleged that Ramveer had been pressuring them to withdraw the case and had issued threats, police said.”Late Friday, he broke into our house and shot me in the stomach before fleeing the scene. My family rushed me to the hospital and informed the police,” she said in the complaint.

Acting on the complaint, police arrested Ramveer within 24 hours of the incident.

During interrogation, Ramveer claimed that he had a love marriage with Priyanka and blamed her mother for their disputes, they said.He said Priyanka began living separately due to frequent quarrels. Further investigation is underway to see where he procured the firearm, a Faridabad police spokesperson said.