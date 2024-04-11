 Man held for theft at Panchkula’s Chandi Mata temple - Hindustan Times
Man held for theft at Panchkula’s Chandi Mata temple

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 11, 2024 09:00 AM IST

Identified as Sukha Ram of Kurali, Mohali, the accused was produced before a court and is presently in police custody till April 15 for recovery of the stolen articles and leads about his accomplices

Cracking the theft at Chandimandir’s Chandi Mata temple in January this year, the detective staff of Panchkula police have arrested one of the three thieves.

Three men had broken into Chandimandir’s Chandi Mata temple, and decamped with cash and jewellery on the intervening night between January 10 and 11. (Getty image)
Three men had broken into Chandimandir’s Chandi Mata temple, and decamped with cash and jewellery on the intervening night between January 10 and 11. (Getty image)

Identified as Sukha Ram of Kurali, Mohali, the accused was produced before a court and is presently in police custody till April 15 for recovery of the stolen articles and leads about his accomplices.

Three men had broken into the temple, and decamped with cash and jewellery on the intervening night between January 10 and 11.

The thieves had entered the temple after breaking the lock of the rear gate. They were captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the temple and were seen entering the sanctum sanctorum with their shoes on. As per the CCTV footage, the theft had taken place around 1 am and the accused remained on the temple premises for around 45 minutes.

As per officials of Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, around 5 lakh in cash was stolen from four donation boxes. Besides, the thieves also stole gold jewellery and articles weighing over 2.5 kg, they had said.

Subsequently, a case under relevant sections was registered at the Chandimandir police station. Panchkula police had also announced a cash reward of 51,000 for information about the thieves after releasing the CCTV footage in which the accused were visible.

Man held for theft at Panchkula's Chandi Mata temple
