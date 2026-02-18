Man held for using derogatory remarks for Himachal CM, wife

Dehra police arrested a man near the Himachal-Haryana border after an alleged video of the accused using derogatory remarks for chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his wife went viral on social media, officials said on Wednesday. An FIR was registered after a complaint was received at Rakkar police station on Tuesday, informed police.

An FIR was registered after a complaint was received at Rakkar police station, on Tuesday. The complainant told police that a video had been circulated on the social media platform in which the ID holder is using abusive and offensive language against the CM and his wife.

“Upon receiving the complaint, the Rakkar police station, with the assistance of the cyber cell and the district crime record bureau (DCRB) team in Dehra, promptly initiated an investigation. Based on technical analysis, the identity of the Instagram ID holder was established and an FIR was registered,” said Dehra police.

“Considering the seriousness of the matter, the police team from Rakkar police station, with the assistance of the Baddi police, took immediate action and detained the accused near the Himachal Pradesh–Haryana border,” said police.

Police officials said that the accused is a Rakkar resident. “After the complaint, an FIR was lodged and the accused was apprehended in a joint operation with Baddi police. He has been arrested now and the case is being investigated,” said Dehra SP Mayank Chaudhary.