Man held with 1.5kg opium on Chandigarh–Ambala Highway

Lalru police arrested a man with 1.5kg opium during a check on the Chandigarh–Ambala highway on Thursday. In a separate case, Kharar police apprehended a man with 100gm heroin during a naka near a school on Thursday. (HT Photo for representation)

Police identified the accused as Haridas, a resident of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Officials said he was standing on the roadside when the police team reached the spot. On seeing the police, Haridas began behaving unusually, which raised suspicion. The team stopped him and, on checking, recovered 1.5kg opium from his possession.

Police registered a case under the NDPS Act, and Haridas was taken into custody.

1 held with 100gm heroin

In a separate case, Kharar police apprehended a man with 100gm heroin during a naka near a school on Thursday.

Police identified the accused as Ranjit Singh, a resident of Ferozepur. Officials said the naka was laid as part of an ongoing drive against drug trafficking in the district. During the check, the police team stopped Singh and recovered heroin from his possession. Police have registered a case under the NDPS Act.