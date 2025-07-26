Man held with 15kg heroin in Punjab’s Ferozepur

The Ferozepur police arrested a man and seized 15 kg of heroin from his possession on Friday, police said. Packets of heroin recovered from the accused (HT )

Ferozepur range deputy inspector general of police Harmanbir Singh Gill said that the accused, Ramesh Kumar (50), a resident of Mohkam Khan Wala village under Sadar police station, Ghall Khurd, had allegedly been procuring drug consignments from various districts and distributing them across the Ferozepur region.

The accused was currently residing in Ferozepur city.

Punjab director general of police, Gaurav Yadav, said that acting on credible intelligence, a covert operation by the Ghall Khurd police station led to the arrest of drug smuggler, Ramesh Kumar alias Mechi.

“In a major breakthrough against trans-border narco smuggling, @Ferozepurpolice dismantles a well-organised narco-hawala network and recovers 15 kg of Heroin,” Yadav posted on X.

He further said the Punjab Police remains steadfast in its commitment to dismantling drug networks, choking supply chains, and ensuring a drug-free Punjab.

“Acting on a tip-off, a police team apprehended the accused at the grain market of Bhamba Landa village while he was allegedly waiting for buyers. A Swift car (registration number HR-26-BP-8555), used in the smuggling operation, was also seized,” and Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur, added.

“Ramesh Kumar has a long criminal history, with five previous cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Gambling Act, and Section 420 between 2008 and 2022 at different police stations in the district,” the SSP said.

Police are currently investigating the backwards and forward links of the network, the SSP said, adding that as the probe progresses, more arrests are likely in the case.