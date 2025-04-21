Man held with intoxicating pills in Moga

The Moga district police have recovered more than 11 lakh tablets and capsules of contraband which were allegedly meant to be supplied to the drug addicts. The Moga district police have recovered more than 11 lakh tablets and capsules of contraband which were allegedly meant to be supplied to the drug addicts. (Representative image)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ajay Gandhi said on Sunday that the accused, Vijay Arora, was held yesterday during routine patrolling to check the movement of suspicious persons.

“On checking his car, about 24,000 tramadol tablets were recovered and he was taken into custody. During questioning, our team learnt about his suspicious activities. A godown in the city area, that he had taken on rent, was searched from where 8.75 lakh capsules of pregabalin and more than two lakh tramadol tablets were found,” said the SSP.

He said that the accused could not produce any licence to operate a pharmacy, as during the checking of the godown, 4,500 bottles of cough syrup were also seized.

The SSP said that earlier also, a commercial quantity of contraband was recovered, and the accused is also facing a case of attempt to murder.