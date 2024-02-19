Man helping female colleague move stabbed in Mohali; 5 booked

A 25-year-old man was allegedly stabbed and assaulted by four men after he went to help his female colleague shift from her paying guest (PG) accommodation in Ekta Colony, Balongi, Mohali, on Thursday. Mohali Police have booked a female, along with four men, for rioting and causing grievous hurt. (iStock)

Balongi police booked the four men, along with a female, for rioting and causing grievous hurt under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused were identified as Harbir, Harjot, his brother Jot, Vishal and Muskan.

The victim, Karan Kumar of Sirsa, Haryana, told police that he works at a cafe in Phase 3B2, along with one Anjali.

“Anjali was not happy with her PG’s environment as she was being harassed by a few boys who were living in the same PG. When she decided to move to another place and went to pack her bags, the accused harassed her again after which she informed me and the head manager at the cafe, Sahil Gumbar,” Kumar said. When he went to help Anjali’s room, Kumar alleged the accused stabbed him.

A cop said the accused also worked in an eatery chain near Anjali’s office.

“We are raiding all possible hideouts, and the accused will be nabbed soon,” a police officer said.