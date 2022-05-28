Man injured in roof collapse at Dera Bassi village

An auto-rickshaw driver was injured after the roof of his kutcha house collapsed at Pandawala village in Dera Bassi on Friday. An injured Jagtar Singh was rescued from the debris by villagers and taken to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, where he is stated to be stable. His wife was in the kitchen and three children were away at school when the roof gave way around 8 am, said police.

Light rain likely today

Chandigarh With a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) affecting the region, light rain is expected in the city on Saturday. However, it is not likely to have a major effect on the day temperature that may touch 40°C on Saturday itself, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Meanwhile, the day temperature went up from 36.6°C on Thursday to 38.5°C on Friday, but was 0.5 degree below normal. The night temperature rose from 23.7°C to 25.4°C, 1.2 degree above normal.

Contractor booked for excessive cutting of trees

Chandigarh Nearly two months after a contractor axed six trees beyond the contract limit at Tagore Theatre, Sector 18, police lodged an FIR in the matter on Thursday. Police said the contractor, Karnail Singh, was assigned work to prune 109 types of trees at various locations in the city on March 30. But an inspection revealed that six trees at Tagore Theatre were heavily pruned beyond the assigned limit in absence of the section officer. A case under Section 379 (theft) of IPC and Section 14 of The Punjab Capital Act has been registered.

Revolver seized from Haryana man

Chandigarh A 32-year-old man was caught with a .32-bore revolver and two live cartridges near the Sector 24/25 light point on Thursday. The accused was identified as Manjeet Singh, hailing from Jhajjar, Haryana. He was booked under the Arms Act at the Sector 11 police station.

Work for causeway kickstarts in Phase 5

Mohali City mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu on Friday launched the work for a causeway in Phase 5 to tackle waterlogging during the monsoon. Sidhu said while arrangements were in place for drainage of rain water in Phases 3B2 and 4, but Phase 5 was lower in elevation, leading to more waterlogging. The causeway will ensure proper drainage of water in the rainy season, he added. Deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi and Phase 5 councillor Baljit Kaur were also present.

Cut collector rates: CBC

Chandigarh The Chandigarh Business Council (CBC) has written to the UT administration in connection with the poor response to the recent auction of Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB), where only four of 35 properties were sold. CBC president Chander Verma submitted that there was a need to ascertain why there were hardly any takers for the properties despite converting them from leasehold to freehold. CBC members suggested that collector rates in the city should be on par with Panchkula and Mohali for better results.

Beopar mandal takes up traffic issues with police

Chandigarh Members of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) on Friday met SSP (Traffic) Manisha Choudhary and various DSPs at the Chandigarh Police Headquarters in Sector 9 regarding traffic and parking issues in markets. The members requested expansion of parking facilities, road markings and signages at entry and exit points of markets and deployment of traffic police on V4 roads opposite markets for smooth traffic flow, among other issues, and also submitted a memorandum.

Legal Eagle clinch football title

Chandigarh Legal Eagle outclassed Red Army 3-2 in the penalty shootout in the final of the Intra Bar Football Tournament organised by the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association at the Chandigarh Club, Sector 1, on Thursday. As many as 10 teams took part in the tournament that was held in the memory of late advocates Harit Sharma and Lovekirat Chahal. Yuvan Sharma emerged as the top scorer. The 10 teams were divided into two pools. Pool A comprised Hustlers FC, Menace, Shershaah, Legendary Lawyers and Tummies United, and Pool B KB Swing, Great Bear FC, Legal Eagles, Red Army and Punjab Strikers.

Cricket trials on May 29

Chandigarh The Chandigarh Cricket Academy, Sector 19, will conduct trials for U-12 to U-19 boys and girls on May 29 for the upcoming season intake. The trials will be held at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 19, at 4 pm. No fees will be charged for the trials. Academy director Surinder Singh Baijee aims to train local cricketers to bolster the Chandigarh teams.

PU dept holds talk on book

Chandigarh A talk on author Dr Labh Singh Kheeva’s book “Shabdik Sabhiyachar: Siddhant Te Vihar” was organised at the department of Guru Nanak Sikh Studies, Panjab University, on Friday. In his presidential address, retired professor Gurmeet Singh, School of Punjabi Studies, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, said Punjab’s rich culture should be preserved and spread across the world.

Government College of Art holds annual function

Chandigarh The Government College of Art, Sector 10, organised its annual function and prize-distribution ceremony on Friday. UT education secretary Purva Garg was the chief guest at the event, where college students presented dance and musical performances. Principal Amandeep Singh Bhatti presented the annual report.

National conference on social work commences at Panjab University

Chandigarh A two-day national conference on the theme “Co-building a new eco-social world: Leaving no one behind in Indian perspective” commenced at Panjab University (PU) on Friday. The inaugural ceremony saw dignitaries sharing their thoughts on the relevance of professional social work, especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Satya Pal Jain, additional solicitor general of India, was the chief guest at the ceremony. A poster highlighting the work done by the Centre for Social Work, PU, during the pandemic was released on the occasion. Students and alumni were also felicitated for exemplary social work.