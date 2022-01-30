Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man killed, 3 injured as truck rams into shop in Udhampur
chandigarh news

Man killed, 3 injured as truck rams into shop in Udhampur

The truck was on its way to Udhampur from Jammu when its driver lost control of the vehicle and it hit a roadside shop before turning turtle late Friday night, a police official said
Four people, including the truck driver, were injured in the accident and were rushed to hospital where one of them succumbed to injuries on Saturday (Image for representational purpose)
Four people, including the truck driver, were injured in the accident and were rushed to hospital where one of them succumbed to injuries on Saturday (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Jan 30, 2022 03:51 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPTI, Jammu

An 18-year-old man was killed and three others injured when a truck crashed into a shop in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

The truck was on its way to Udhampur from Jammu when its driver lost control of the vehicle and it hit a roadside shop before turning turtle late Friday night, a police official said.

He said four people, including the truck driver, were injured in the accident and were rushed to hospital where one of them succumbed to injuries on Saturday.

An electricity transformer, a parked van and a two-wheeler were also damaged in the incident, the official said.

He said a case was registered and further investigation is on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 30, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out