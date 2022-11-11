Man killed by wife, son to cover-up illicit relationship in Ferozepur

A 50-year old man was murdered by his wife and son while his dead body was buried in the house in Abohar. As per information, on October 18, Sukhpal Kaur of village Bahawalwasi of the sub-division Abohar of the Fazilka district filed a missing report of her husband Makhan Singh in the police station.

During investigation, police doubted the tale of Sukhpal and when questioned Kaur and her son Pardeep Singh following which duo alleged to have confessed to kill Makhan.

“Sukhpal had alleged illicit relations with a co-villager and Makhan came to know about the same so a clash between the couple was almost a daily affair,” said police sources. “To get rid of her husband, Sukhpal in connivance with her son Pardeep, killed him and buried the dead body in the courtyard of the house and later filed a police complaint,” added police sources.

In the meantime, on Friday, police recovered the dead body of deceased buried in the courtyard of the house and booked Sukhpal and Pardeep under Sections 302 (culpable homicide by causing death of person other than person whose death was intended), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) while dead body was sent for postmortem.