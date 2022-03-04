Man kills infant daughter after tiff with wife in Tarn Taran
TARN TARAN : A 25-year-old man allegedly killed his five-month-old daughter following a tiff with his wife in the Muradpura locality of Tarn Taran city, police said on Thursday.
Police have booked Abzal Nath under Sections 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He is yet to be arrested, the police said.
The case has been registered on the complaint of his wife Mukho. She said: “I have been living separately from my husband. On March 2, I went to my husband’s home to take my daughter along with me but he started arguing with me. After this, my sister-in-law’s husband came and asked my husband to finish my daughter who is the main problem of the quarrel. Hearing this, my husband threw my daughter on the ground. She got injuries and was rushed to Amritsar’s Guru Nanak Dev hospital where she died.”
Tarn Taran city station house officer (SHO) Upkar Singh said they have registered a case against the accused and their raids were on to nab him.
