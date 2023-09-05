News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man loses 2 lakh to online fraud, 3 booked in Ludhiana

Man loses 2 lakh to online fraud, 3 booked in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 05, 2023 12:11 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Sarita Rajesh, Nishant Kumar of Uttarakhand and Pawan Mongia of Madhya Pradesh

The police have booked three persons, including a woman, for allegedly swindling 2lakh from a city resident on the pretext of checking his credit card’s KYC documents.

Man loses <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh to online fraud, 3 booked in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)
The victim, Vijay Kumar of Balmiki Nagar in Basti Jodhewal area, said that on January 17, he received a call from an unknown number. A woman caller introduced herself as an executive of State Bank of India, claiming that the credit card he was using required a KYC check, otherwise the card would be deactivated and he will not be able to use it anymore.

The complainant stated that after taking some details from him, the accused asked him to share the OTP with her, which he received on his mobile phone. The victim added that as he shared the OTP with the accused, 2.02 lakh were withdrawn from his bank account.

He tried to call back on the number but it was switched off.

Inspector Balwinder Singh, SHO at Daresi police station, said that a case under section 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and 66 D of Information and Technology Act has been registered against the accused.

Tuesday, September 05, 2023
