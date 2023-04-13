Man hacks son to death, injures wife and daughter in Jammu’s Sumb

Police arrested a resident of Dhaki village after he allegedly stabbed his son to death and injured his wife and daughter in a fit of rage on Wednesday. Police arrested a resident of Dhaki village in Jammu’s Sumb after he allegedly stabbed his son to death. (HT File)

The deceased has been identified as Jatin Singh, 21, a resident of the village located in Sumb area in Samba district.

Police had received information about the incident around 6.30 am on Wednesday morning.

Sharing details, probe officials said, “Around 5.30 am, Kulbir Singh, 44, son of Jaswant Singh of Dhaki in Sumb murdered his son Jatin Singh with a darat (sharp weapon). He also assaulted his wife Poonam Devi, 37 and daughter Salooni. While his wife has been admitted in district hospital Samba and is in a serious condition, his daughter sustained minor injuries in the attack.”

Neighbours rushed to the accused’s house following commotion and cries early morning, and found his wife and daughter injured, while his son was lying in a pool of blood. They locked the accused in a room and called the police.

Prima facie, a family feud appeared to be the reason behind the crime, police said.

The accused was arrested and a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) registered against him. He ran a cosmetics store at the bus stand in Sumb.