Man nabbed near Samba DC office; released

Police on Thursday detained a man after he was found roaming under suspicious circumstances near district commissioner's office in Samba. He was identified as Mohammad Farooq of Poonch.

“This man was lurking around DC’s office near Samba town arousing suspicion among locals, who informed police,” said a police officer.

“He was detained. During questioning, at least three mobile numbers of Pakistan were found on his mobile phone. He had received calls from those numbers,” added the officer.

A case has been registered against him.

However, pending an inquiry, the magistrate ordered his release.

He was handed over to his relatives, and further investigations are on.