Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man nabbed near Samba DC office; released

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Apr 18, 2025 05:28 AM IST

Police on Thursday detained a man after he was found roaming under suspicious circumstances near district commissioner’s office in Samba. He was identified as Mohammad Farooq of Poonch.

Police on Thursday detained a man after he was found roaming under suspicious circumstances near district commissioner’s office in Samba. He was identified as Mohammad Farooq of Poonch.

Police on Thursday detained a man after he was found roaming under suspicious circumstances near district commissioner’s office in Samba. “He was detained. During questioning, at least three mobile numbers of Pakistan were found on his mobile phone. He had received calls from those numbers,”said a police officer. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)
Police on Thursday detained a man after he was found roaming under suspicious circumstances near district commissioner’s office in Samba. “He was detained. During questioning, at least three mobile numbers of Pakistan were found on his mobile phone. He had received calls from those numbers,”said a police officer. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

“This man was lurking around DC’s office near Samba town arousing suspicion among locals, who informed police,” said a police officer.

“He was detained. During questioning, at least three mobile numbers of Pakistan were found on his mobile phone. He had received calls from those numbers,” added the officer.

A case has been registered against him.

However, pending an inquiry, the magistrate ordered his release.

He was handed over to his relatives, and further investigations are on.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Man nabbed near Samba DC office; released
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On