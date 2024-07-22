Man nabbed with 10 gm heroin, illegal weapon in Model Town

Police arrested a 24-year-old man after recovering drugs and an illegal weapon from his possession. The accused is already facing trial in a durg-related case. (File)

The accused has been identified as Aniket Talwara alias Jerry of Dr Ambedkar Nagar.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 3) Shubham Aggarwal said a team arrested the accused during special checking when he was crossing from the Model Town area riding a scooter. When frisked, the police recovered 10 gm heroin, ₹55,000 worth of drug money, an illegal pistol and a scooter from his possession.

When questioned, the accused admitted that he snatched the scooter from a commuter a few days ago.

The ADCP added that an FIR under sections 21, 61, 85 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act has been registered against the accused at the Model Town police station. Police are proving the links of the accused, who is already facing trial in two cases of drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons.