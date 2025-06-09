Man nabs snatcher fleeing with wife’s purse at ISBT-17, Chandigarh

Displaying quick reflexes, a Yamunanagar-based tailor caught a man who snatched his wife’s purse while they were boarding a bus from Sector 17, ISBT, said police on Sunday. The family was returning to their hometown when the incident occurred at ISBT-17, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

The accused was identified as Rajesh of Sonipat.

The incident occurred around 11.30 am on Saturday when Manoj Kumar, 38, of Yamunanagar, was boarding a bus at counter number 17, along with his wife Shiv Kumari and their two children. The family was returning to their hometown after attending a wedding in Kajheri village and was preparing to head back home.

According to the FIR, as the couple placed their luggage on a front seat, the unidentified men who were already on board allegedly told them that the seat was reserved for staff. Manoj and his wife moved to the back, unaware that they had left the purse behind.

“One of them took my wife’s purse and swiftly got off the bus,” Manoj told the police, adding, “She saw him leaving and shouted for help. I chased him down and managed to catch him at some distance from the bus stand.However, his two accomplices managed to flee the scene.” A case was registered at Sector 17 police station under Sections 303(2) and 317(2) of the BNS, 2023.