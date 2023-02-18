Man objecting to illegal sand mining run over by tractor in Dera Bassi

A group of men ran over a farmer with a tractor after he confronted them over illegal sand mining on common village land at Barana, Dera Bassi, on the intervening night between Thursday and Friday.

Police said they had arrested one of the accused, Jaswinder, alias Kala, while a manhunt was underway to nab his accomplices Jaswinder, alias Chinda, and Harvinder, alias Gaggu, and some more unidentified accused.

The victim, Gurcharan Singh, lived in Barana village.

His son Bhupinder Singh told the police that they heard the noise of tractors outside their house around 3 am and rushed out. On spotting some men indulging in illegal sand mining, his father confronted them and tried to block their tractor-trailer. Amid the melee, the driver summoned more men and ran over his father.

Dera Bassi assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Darpan Ahluwalia, said, “Police immediately responded to the scene after being informed around 3.30 am. Cops from Handesra police station took the victim to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, but he was declared brought dead.”

A case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder), 379 (theft) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Mines Act at the Handesra police station.

Police have seized two tractors, two trolleys and a JCB machine from the spot.