Wanted for shooting at toll plaza manager in Jind, 1 booked for extortion

A man who is on the run after shooting at a toll plaza employee in Jind has been booked for trying to extort money from the chief general manager of the company, said the police on Saturday. Anil, alias Dhaula, of Khatkar village had shot the manager of the toll plaza on April 12, Devendra Chahar, CGM of the company operating the toll palaza said in his complaint

On May 4, Chahar received a threat call. The caller identified himself as Anil and threatened to kill him and his family if he did not give the extortion money every month, they said.

Anil is absconding, his number has been put on surveillance and efforts are on to nab him, said ASI Hari Krishan.

An FIR was registered against the accused under Sections 387 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Palam Vihar police station on Friday.