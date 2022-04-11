Man out for family dinner in Mohali injured in late-night firing
A Ropar resident, who was out for dinner with his family, was critically injured in a late night firing incident in the parking lot of the busy Phase-5 market in Mohali. The incident took place around 10.15pm. The miscreants also made off with the victim’s car.
The victim has been identified as Harvinder Singh, a resident of Ropar. As per information, he, along with his wife and two children, had come to the Phase-5 market in a Hyundai i20 car. While the family was having dinner at Barbeque Nation, the victim allegedly got a call and rushed to the parking lot.
Eyewitnesses said that they saw some men having heated arguments and gunshots being fired. Within seconds, the assailants got into their cars and sped away. As per eyewitnesses, an accomplice of the assailants was also injured and was helped into the car.
After the men left, the eyewitnesses heard someone groaning. As they looked around, they spotted the victim, Harvinder, lying in a pool of blood. He had suffered three bullet injuries in the abdomen.
He was first taken to a private hospital in Phase-4, from where he was referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.
Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni, who rushed to the spot with other senior police officers, said it is not yet clear if it was a case of car-snatching or scuffle over parking. “Harvinder has sustained bullet injuries and has been taken to PGIMER. Closed-circuit television camera footage from the spot is being collected. We are also trying to record the victim’s statement.
Mohali crime investigation agency (CIA) had also reached the spot and teams were sent in various directions to trace the assailants.
Missing for six days, 9-year-old boy found murdered in Ludhiana
A nine-year-old boy, who had been missing for six days, was found dead in a vacant plot near Advanced Training Institute on Gill Road on Sunday evening. From the state of decomposition, police estimate that the victim, Pardeep Kumar of Daba Road, had died around three-four days ago. The victim's father, Raja Ram, the father of the victim, said that his son had gone missing on April 4 under mysterious circumstances.
Crane removed from Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway after 26 hours
A crane that caught fire on the airport-bound carriageway of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway just before the Delhi airport's Terminal 3 on Saturday, holding commuters up in traffic for hours, was removed from the stretch on Sunday after 26 hours. The process led vehicles to pile up, resulting in crawling traffic for nearly two hours. Regular commuters travelling between Delhi and Gurugram said the stretch has always been a problem area.
Portion of private university’s under-construction building in Mohali collapses, 1 killed, five injured
A supervisor was killed and five workers injured after a portion of an under-construction building of Plaksha University in Sector 101, IT city, Mohali, collapsed around 11pm on Saturday. The deceased was identified as a machine supervisor at the construction site, 27, Honey Kumar. The injured labourers are Darshan Singh, Hakum Singh, Awadh, Prem Chand and Dev Lal. Mohali sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Harbans Singh is conducting a probe into the incident.
JNU students clash over non-veg food in canteen
At least six students suffered injuries at Jawaharlal Nehru University after two groups from different outfits clashed over a hostel mess serving non-vegetarian food on the occasion of Ram Navmi on Sunday, according to the police and accounts by students from the two sides who also shared photos on social media. Chicken is served at the mess on Sundays for non-vegetarian students and paneer is on the menu for vegetarians.
New Delhi govt jobs portal set for launch in mid-July
The Delhi government is planning to launch Rozgar Bazaar 2.0, a platform to connect job seekers with job providers by mid-July, said officials in the know of the matter. The initiative is a key part of the Delhi government's ambitious target of creating two million jobs that it outlined in the annual budget for the fiscal 2022-23. The employment department and Delhi government's Skill and Entrepreneurship University are the primary agencies helming the project.
