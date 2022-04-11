Man out for family dinner in Mohali injured in late-night firing

A Ropar resident, who was out for dinner with his family, was critically injured in a late night firing incident in the parking lot of the busy Phase-5 market in Mohali. The incident took place around 10.15pm. The miscreants also made off with the victim’s car.

The victim has been identified as Harvinder Singh, a resident of Ropar. As per information, he, along with his wife and two children, had come to the Phase-5 market in a Hyundai i20 car. While the family was having dinner at Barbeque Nation, the victim allegedly got a call and rushed to the parking lot.

Victim Harvinder Singh, a resident of Ropar. (HT Photo)

Eyewitnesses said that they saw some men having heated arguments and gunshots being fired. Within seconds, the assailants got into their cars and sped away. As per eyewitnesses, an accomplice of the assailants was also injured and was helped into the car.

After the men left, the eyewitnesses heard someone groaning. As they looked around, they spotted the victim, Harvinder, lying in a pool of blood. He had suffered three bullet injuries in the abdomen.

He was first taken to a private hospital in Phase-4, from where he was referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni, who rushed to the spot with other senior police officers, said it is not yet clear if it was a case of car-snatching or scuffle over parking. “Harvinder has sustained bullet injuries and has been taken to PGIMER. Closed-circuit television camera footage from the spot is being collected. We are also trying to record the victim’s statement.

Mohali crime investigation agency (CIA) had also reached the spot and teams were sent in various directions to trace the assailants.