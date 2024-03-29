Man posing as RAW officer dupes petrol pump owner of 58L on pretext of settling court case

A petrol pump owner was duped of ₹58 lakh by a man posing as research and analysis wing (RAW) officer in lieu of early and favourable judgment from Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) in a land dispute case pending in court since 2013. The complainant said in 2019 his acquaintance Deepak Kumar, of Dhakoli, made him meet Ajay Kumar who was introduced as IG rank officer in RAW. The accused assured him that he can get early disposal of the case and in his favour too. (Getty image)

Complainant Sanjiv Garg of Sector 4, Panchkula, told police that one Ajay Kumar Singh of New Delhi, posing as a RAW officer, duped him of ₹58 lakh and sent him fake HC orders.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Garg said in 2019, his acquaintance Deepak Kumar, of Dhakoli, made him meet Ajay Kumar who was introduced as an IG-rank officer in RAW. Ajay assured him that he can get early disposal of the case and the judgment in his favour, but for that he will have to pay ₹2 crore.

Garg said he paid ₹25 lakh in cash and three cheques as security. Ajay then sent him cause list of HC for September 30, 2019, that showed his case was listed.

Later, he paid Ajay ₹15 lakh in cash, following which he sent him a copy of an order stating that the case would be listed before a particular bench on October 18, 2019 and “Case must be sorted-out on the same date without any further delay or escalation”.

Ajay then took ₹10 lakh in cash and got ₹8 lakh transferred into his account. After the case was not listed on October 18, 2019, he sent him a new HC order saying, “The stated case will be presented in the special court on December 3, 2019, under the special category.”

However, on December 3 his case was not listed and Ajay failed to give any reply.

Garg asked Ajay to return his money, but the accused refused to comply. In 2021, he filed a complaint at the Sector-10 police post, but no legal action was taken, Garg alleged.

Now, a case was registered under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 474 (knowing the document to be forged and intending to use it as genuine), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector-5 police station.