Man set afire in Miran Sahib, critical: Police

A man was allegedly set afire by unknown men in Kotli Mian Fatehpur area of Miran Sahib in Jammu district on Monday morning.

“We are investigating the matter. As He was not in a condition to speak. We have shifted him to a hospital,” said Miran Sahib SHO, inspector Aijaz Ahmed Manhas.

The victim was identified as Puran Chand.

The SHO said that the victim appeared to be of around 55 years of age.

“Locals told us that the victim doesn’t belong to Kotli Mian Fateh and hailed from RS Pura. It seems he was set afire by some unknown men,” he added.

However, the victim told local news portals that he was set afire by Surjeet of Deoli and one Girdhari.

A local woman and two youth, who saw the victim in flames in an agricultural field, raised an alarm and threw soil on him in a bid to douse fire.

The woman said she informed the police, which reached the spot and shifted the victim to a hospital.

“The victim told by-standers that he was called over phone by one Surjeet of Deoli to the place, where he was on fire,” said the woman.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings.

Immediately Police party led by SHO Miran Sahib rushed to the spot, doused the fire along with some civilians and shifted the injured person to GMC Jammu for treatment.

“FSL team reached the spot to collect scientific evidences. Police has taken cognisance of the matter and investigation is going on,he added.

Police investigation team under the supervision of senior officers is minutely investigating the case from all the angles and factual details once available will be shared, he said.