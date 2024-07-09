Man set alight by wife, in-laws in Punjab’s Fazilka

Five individuals, including the victim’s wife, have been charged with setting him on fire in Fazilka, police said on Sunday. The incident is believed to have stemmed from domestic strife. The victim has been admitted to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot with 90% burns, police added .

In a video statement to police, Vishwadeep, a government teacher, accused his in-laws of setting him on fire when he went to their house to bring his wife and child back on Sunday. They had been staying there due to ongoing marital disputes.

The victim’s sister Pushpa and her husband, who were present during the incident, corroborated his account, stating that he emerged from a room engulfed in flames. The victim was reportedly set alight with the help of petrol.

Fazilka DSP Subheg Singh said that the police have registered a case against five individuals, including his wife Shakuntla Devi, mother-in-law Pali Devi, brother-in-law Sikander, and uncles Lal Chand and Sukhesh, under sections 109, 124, 191(3), 190, and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is ongoing, he added.