Man sets 60-year-old father on fire in Jind, booked

A 60-year-old man sustained burn injuries after his drunk son poured petrol over him and set him on fire in Jind's Lajwana village on Friday night, said police.

The injured person, Satbir Singh, was rushed to the civil hospital, Jind, from where he was referred to a private hospital in Hisar. A spokesman of the Jind police said that the incident took place when Anil poured petrol over his father after a verbal spat over some money issue.

“Satbir’s younger son tried to douse the fire in which he sustained minor injuries. The accused has been booked under attempt to murder charges,” the spokesman added.