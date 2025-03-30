Menu Explore
Man sets 60-year-old father on fire in Jind, booked

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Mar 30, 2025 07:20 AM IST

The injured person, Satbir Singh, was rushed to the civil hospital, Jind, from where he was referred to a private hospital in Hisar. A spokesman of the Jind police said that the incident took place when Anil poured petrol over his father after a verbal spat over some money issue.

A 60-year-old man sustained burn injuries after his drunk son poured petrol over him and set him on fire in Jind’s Lajwana village on Friday night, said police.

“Satbir’s younger son tried to douse the fire in which he sustained minor injuries. The accused has been booked under attempt to murder charges,” the spokesman added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Man sets 60-year-old father on fire in Jind, booked
