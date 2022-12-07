Man shoots self, relative’s wife dead in Rewari

: A 35-year-old man allegedly killed the wife of his brother-in-law and later shot himself dead in Dulhera Khurd village in Rewari, police said on Wednesday.

Jagdish, a resident of Nuh district, shot dead 26-year-old Sheetal on Tuesday night at her husband’s house in Dulhera village, police said, adding the woman’s husband Mahesh was also present in the house when the incident took place.

The two, according to the complaint filed by the woman’s husband, had an affair.

Police said that Jagdish was running a mobile repairing shop at his village.

Vidhya Sagar, SHO, Bawal police station, said Sheetal had been staying with Jagdish at his house in Nuh district for the past few months.

“She returned to her husband’s house in Dulhera Khurd a month ago against the wishes of Jagdish. On Tuesaday night, Sheetal, his husband along with their two children were sleeping in a room. Her husband Mahesh woke up around 11 pm and came out of the room to answer nature’s call. In the meantime, Jagdish who was hiding in the house sneaked into the room,” he said.

The SHO said that Mahesh then heard the sound of gunshots and rushed to the room.

“He found Jagdish and Sheetal lying dead in a pool of blood. The circumstantial evidence suggested that Jagdish would first have shot her dead and then killed himself by using the same pistol,” he added.