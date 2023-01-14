Man shot at in Ambala’s Shahzadpur

A man was hospitalised after three motorcycle-borne men fired at him at point-blank range in an alley in Ambala’s Mukundpur village on Friday.

The victim, Mandeep, was admitted at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh.

CCTV footage from the area showed the assailants following the victim into the alley and firing at him, following which he collapsed.

Inspector Bir Bhan, station house officer (SHO), Shahzadpur police station, said, “The attack seems to be a fallout of personal enmity. The victim remains unfit for statement. The matter is under investigation.”