Man shot at in Phagwara

A 25-year-old man sustained a bullet injury when two unidentified armed motorcyclists opened fire at him near Duggan village here on Saturday evening, police said. Superintendent of police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said victim Ravi sustained bullet injury in his left thigh. Ravi was rushed to the Phagwara civil hospital but later referred to a Jalandhar hospital, she said. The police are trying to ascertain the reason behind the attack.

According to the police, Ravi and his friend Prabhjot were going on their motorcycle to Uchapind village. On the way, Ravi got down from the bike near Duggan Bein (rivulet) when two armed motorcyclists fired at him and sped away.

Prabhjot is safe as he was not targeted, the police said, adding that the reason was being ascertained.