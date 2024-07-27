 Man shot at in Phagwara - Hindustan Times
Man shot at in Phagwara

ByPress Trust of India, Phagwara
Jul 28, 2024 05:06 AM IST

25-year-old man shot in left thigh by 2 armed motorcyclists near Duggan village. Victim rushed to hospital in critical condition. Reason for attack unknown.

A 25-year-old man sustained a bullet injury when two unidentified armed motorcyclists opened fire at him near Duggan village here on Saturday evening, police said. Superintendent of police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said victim Ravi sustained bullet injury in his left thigh. Ravi was rushed to the Phagwara civil hospital but later referred to a Jalandhar hospital, she said.

The police are trying to ascertain the reason behind the attack.
According to the police, Ravi and his friend Prabhjot were going on their motorcycle to Uchapind village. On the way, Ravi got down from the bike near Duggan Bein (rivulet) when two armed motorcyclists fired at him and sped away.

Prabhjot is safe as he was not targeted, the police said, adding that the reason was being ascertained.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Man shot at in Phagwara
Follow Us On