Clash over parking: Man shot dead, another injured in Ambala

An Ambala man was shot dead, while another was injured, after a rival group opened fire at them following an argument over parking outside a dhaba in Ambala’s Mullana.

An Ambala man was shot dead, while another was injured, after a rival group opened fire at them following an argument over parking outside a dhaba in Ambala's Mullana.

Officials said the clash broke out on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday on Yamunanagar-Panchkula national highway near Kalpi flyover. The deceased, Sonu, alias Kaka, was brought dead to a private hospital in Yamunanagar, after he was referred from MMU hospital.

His associate, Rohit, is undergoing treatment for his bullet injuries at MMU, said the police.

Kaka’s friend Sunil Kumar told the police that he along with his five friends, including Kaka and Rohit, had gone for dinner at Sangam dhaba.

“We were in Kaka’s car and when we reached the dhaba at 12.20 am. Three men were standing there. One of them started arguing with them over parking their car. They brought loaded weapons from their car and with an intention to murder them, they opened fire at me but I escaped unhurt,” the complainant said.

Kumar further said they fired two shots again and one of them hit Kaka’s forehead, while another on his chest and he collapsed.

“They also fired at Rohit and he received injuries near his right thigh. After this, they all fled in their car,” he added.

On his complaint, an FIR was registered under Sections 302, 307 and 34 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act against unidentified men at Mullana police station.

The accused are still at large.