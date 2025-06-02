Man shot dead in Rohtak

A 37-year-old man, who has a criminal history was shot dead by three bike-borne men while on his way to his fields in Rohtak’s Ritoli village on Sunday, police said. Both Himanshu and Ankit belong to the same village and they have had rivalry for the last six years. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased has been identified as Anil Kumar. He was associated with Ankit alias Baba gang and he was booked for killing a member of the Himanshu alias Bhau gang four years ago and later he was acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Both Himanshu and Ankit belong to the same village and they have had rivalry for the last six years.In his complaint to the police, Anil’s brother Phool Singh said that his brother was killed by the assailants of Himanshu gang as the victim’s name emerged in a murder case four -years ago.“He died on the spot. Our nephew Ankit has enmity with Bhau for the last several years. My brother’s murder was orchestrated by Bhau,” he added.

The police officials reached the crime scene and sent the victim’s body to Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) for the post-mortem examination. A team from forensic science laboratory collected the evidence from the spot. Till filing the copy, FIR was not registered.

Man stabbed to death in Hansi

A 20-year-old man, who was returning after attending a religious event on Saturday night, was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of five to six persons.

The deceased has been identified as Surender Goyat, who was a first-year Bachelor of Arts students. The victim’s uncle Naresh Goyat said that he received information on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday that his nephew was attacked by a group of people when he was returning home.

Hansi City police station house officer (SHO) Sadanand said that Surender was going on his bike from a temple and at some distance a group of persons intercepted him and stabbed to death. “We are checking CCTV footage and five people have been booked for murder. He has rivalry with some of the accused,” he added.