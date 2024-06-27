 Man, son among 3 dead as land dispute triggers clash in Patiala - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
Man, son among 3 dead as land dispute triggers clash in Patiala

ByKaram Prakash, Patiala
Jun 27, 2024 09:02 AM IST

The incident occurred around 7.30 am on Wednesday when Dilbagh and Jaswinder raised objection to the ploughing of two acres of land by Satwinder Singh.

In a shocking incident, three individuals, including a father-son duo, were murdered while two others were seriously injured in a land dispute between two parties in Chattar Nagar village of Ghanaur block in Patiala district on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Dilbagh Singh, his son Jaswinder Singh of Naugawan village and Satwinder Singh (rival group) of Chattar Nagar village.

Police officials at the crime scene at Chattar Nagar village in Patiala district on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Police officials at the crime scene at Chattar Nagar village in Patiala district on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The incident occurred around 7.30 am on Wednesday when Dilbagh and Jaswinder raised objection to the ploughing of two acres of land by Satwinder Singh. It has been learnt that the land belongs to a third party that has been leasing it out on contract for farming. Two cousins of Satwinder Singh – Harpreet and Harjinder – were injured in the clash. Both are under treatment in a government hospital.

As per villagers, the private company had given 150 acres to deceased Dilbagh Singh on contract for the past two years but he allegedly failed to pay the full amount to the company.

Consequently, the private company allegedly signed a contract with the new lessee — Satwinder Singh. On Wednesday morning when Satwinder tried to plough the land, the old lessees raised objections and the situation turned bloody.

Patiala range’s deputy inspector general (DIG) Harcharan Bhullar, who along with Patiala SSP Varun Sharma reached the spot in Chattar Nagar village, said, “The old lessee was not giving land possession to the new one that led to the clash. Three persons have been killed and two are injured. One of the parties in the clash used licensed weapons while the other used sharp-edged weapons.”

Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said, “Two cross-FIRs have been registered under relevant sections, including 302 of the IPC. Two accused are hospitalised and they will be arrested once they are discharged from the hospital.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Man, son among 3 dead as land dispute triggers clash in Patiala
