Man, son booked for torturing stray bull to death in Ludhiana village

A man and his son have been booked for allegedly torturing a stray bull to death in village Assi Kalan on the outskirts of Ludhiana. The accused are alleged to have tied the animal’s mouth with a rope and repeatedly attacked it with an axe, leaving it critically injured. A case has been registered under Section 325 and Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)

According to the complaint, the incident occurred around 8 am when the accused, identified as Dharminder Singh and his father Harnek Singh, both residents of Assi Kalan, caught hold of a stray bull roaming in the village. Eyewitnesses alleged that the duo continued to assault the animal even after it collapsed on the ground. The attack was so severe that the bull’s spine was allegedly broken, they said.

Police said the accused later took the critically injured bull to the vet varsity in Ludhiana, allegedly fabricating a false story and claiming the animal had met with an accident. Despite medical treatment, the bull succumbed to its injuries.

During preliminary questioning, the accused reportedly told police that the bull had entered their house and attacked their animals and that they assaulted the animal in rage.

Gajjan Singh, a village resident who lodged the complaint, alleged that the accused frequently harass people in the area to assert dominance and that the incident reflected their violent conduct.

Confirming the action taken, ASI Dharam Singh of Dehlon police station said a case has been registered under Section 325 and Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Dharminder Singh has been arrested, while efforts are underway to arrest his father.