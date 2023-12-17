close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man strangles live-in partner to death in Sonepat

Man strangles live-in partner to death in Sonepat

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Dec 18, 2023 06:00 AM IST

The deceased has been identified as Pooja of Uttar Pradesh; she was staying in a live-in with accused Anil Kumar of Bhiwani and the duo used to work at the same factory

A man allegedly strangled his live-in partner to death at Sonepat’s Kundli, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Pooja of Uttar Pradesh. She was staying in a live-in with accused Anil Kumar of Bhiwani and the duo used to work at the same factory.

Kundli police SHO Rishi Kant said Pooja was married to someone else and has not taken divorce from her husband. She was living in live-in with the accused for the last one-and-a-half-year.

“The duo had a dispute on Saturday night and Anil strangled her to death with her dupatta. The accused has been booked under murder charges and we are ascertaining reasons behind the incident,” the SHO added.

