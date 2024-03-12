Man visits cantonments posing as army officer, held in Amritsar

A man was arrested for visiting different cantonment areas masquerading as an army official, officials said on Monday. The accused, Sandeep Singh of Cheekna village (Anandpur Sahib), had allegedly donned an army uniform, while visiting the Roorki, Jammu and Amritsar army cantonments. (Representative Image/HT File)

The accused, Sandeep Singh of Cheekna village (Anandpur Sahib), had allegedly donned an army uniform, while visiting the Roorki, Jammu and Amritsar army cantonments. Acting on a tip off, cops stationed at the Durgiana Temple police post spotted him near the Gol Bagh area. The cops asked him to prove his army credentials. However, he failed to do so. During interrogation, he admitted to misleading the cops by donning uniforms of officers of different ranks. He said he had procured these uniforms from Dehradun, said deputy commissioner of police (DCP, city) Pragya Jain.

A case was filed against him at the D Division Police Station under Sections 420 (cheating), 171 (whoever not belonging to a certain class of public servants, wears any garb or carries any token resembling any garb or token used by that class of public servants), 140 (whoever wears any garb or carries any token with the intention that it may be believed that he is such a soldier, sailor or airman), 467 (forging any document), 468 (whoever commits forgery, intending that the document or electronic record forged shall be used for the purpose of cheating), and 471 (whoever fraudulently or dishonestly uses as genuine any document which he knows or has reason to believe to be a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as sections of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

Uniforms and identity cards were seized from his possession, Jain said, adding that the inquiry will uncover his motives for posing as an officer.