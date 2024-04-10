Man wanted for carjackings, extortion lands in Mohali police net

A Rajpura resident wanted for multiple cases of carjacking and extortion has landed in police net. The accused in the custody of Mohali police. (HT Photo)

According to Mohali CIA staff who arrested the accused, Sukhdeep Singh, alias Sukha Singh, he had struck most recently at Kharar on February 19, making off with a car on the pretext of a test drive.

The victim in this case, Jagmohan Singh, a Fatehgarh Sahib resident, runs a business of sale and purchase of used cars in Kharar.

He had told police that a man visited his shop on February 19 and expressed interest in a Maruti Suzuki Brezza, bearing a Haryana registration number.

Therefore, he sent his employee with him for a test drive. When they reached Landran Road, the accused threatened his employee to step down from the car and fled with the vehicle. After nabbing the accused, the CIA team recovered the car from his relative in Dera Bassi.

According to police, Sukhdeep, who is married, became an electrician after completing his graduation in 2013.

He entered into the world of crime in 2021 and has been booked in several cases of extortion and carjackings by Amritsar, Ambala, Patiala, Moga and Mohali police ever since.

The accused, along with his wife, Arshpreet Kaur, alias Rupinder Kaur, had also stolen gold worth ₹2 lakh from a jewellery shop in Patiala. Though eventually arrested by Haryana Police, he had fled from their custody a few months back.

History-sheeter caught with illegal weapon in Mohali

Meanwhile, an Amritsar native, named in several criminal cases, was caught with an illegal weapon and two live cartridges in Khanpur near Kharar on Monday.

The accused, identified as Gurtej Singh, alias Guri, 27, was driving a Ford Endeavour, when a team led by DSP Harsimrat Singh Chhetra and Harminder Singh, in-charge , CIA, intercepted him following a tip-off.

On searching his car, police recovered an illegal .32-bore pistol that he procured from an associate in Amritsar for ₹60,000.

The accused has been living in a rented flat at GBM Apartments on Kurali-Kharar road for the past five months.

“The accused belongs to a family of landlords and went to Canada after Class 12. He returned after four years. He rented a flat here after taking admission in a private college, but got indulged in illegal activities and also purchased a weapon from Amritsar,” an investigator said.

The accused was booked under the Arms Act at the City Kharar police station.