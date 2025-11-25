Man wanted in murder case killed in encounter in Amritsar

A man wanted for the murder of a shopkeeper in Dhoolka village, Amritsar district, was killed in an encounter with the Punjab Police on Monday. The deceased was identified as Raja Singh, alias Billa, a resident of Cheema Kalan in Tarn Taran district, officials said. Police recover bullets from encounter site in Amritsar.

Two unidentified shooters had entered a shop in the village Dhookla on November 16 and shot dead its owner, Manjeet Singh, for failing to pay extortion money. The accused was wanted in an FIR registered under Sections 103, 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at the police station, Khilchian.

DIG (border range) Sandeep Goel said senior superintendent of police (Amritsar rural) Suhail Mir led a team from Ajnala police station launched a hunt to trace the accused based on a tip-off.

“The police received a tip-off that Raja Singh alias Billa was roaming in the area with the intention of committing another crime. The information was immediately shared with naka and patrolling teams. Following this, the patrolling team of police station Beas, led by SI Naresh Kumar, set up a checkpoint near Pull Sua Tong,” Goel said.

On seeing the police, the accused attempted to flee but slipped and fell from his motorcycle. “He opened fire at the police party, with ASI Shankar Singh sustaining a bullet injury in his arm. In the retaliatory firing, the accused was hit by a bullet. He was shifted to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” Goel added.

A case is being registered regarding the firing and attack on the police party.