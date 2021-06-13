Man whose ID was used to rent flat in Kolkata for gangster Jaipal arrested

Punjab Police on Saturday arrested a Haryana resident, whose credentials and documents were used to hire a flat for the hideout of slain gangsters-turned-drug smugglers Jaipal Bhullar and Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassi, in Kolkata.

The arrested man has been identified as Sumit Kumar, a resident of Meham in Haryana.

The development comes three days after Jaipal and his aide Jaspreet Jassi were neutralised by the STF of the West Bengal Police in Kolkata.

Additional director general of police (ADGP) counter intelligence and Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU) Amit Prasad said that they have nabbed Sumit, a close associate-cum-business partner of Bharat Kumar, who helped Jaipal and Jassi in escaping from Morena, Gwalior, and arranged a flat for them in Kolkata, after they killed two ASIs Bhagwan Singh and Dalwinderjit Singh at the Jagroan grain market on May 15.

Bharat was arrested with a .30 bore pistol and Honda Accord car from near Shambhu border in Rajpura on June 9 and on his disclosure, Punjab Police gave information to the West Bengal Police that gangsters Jaipal and Jassi were holed up in a rented apartment in Kolkata.

The ADGP said preliminary investigations found that both Sumit and Bharat, who were business partners since 2015, were involved in illegal sale of fancy mobile numbers, including mobile numbers of foreign-based telecoms, purchased from different countries and other states, and they used to sell them across Punjab, Haryana at exorbitant rates.