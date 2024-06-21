Man with criminal past injured in firing

Three persons opened fire on a man near the Central Jail in Ferozepur city late on Friday evening. Identified as Lalit Passi, alias Lalli, the victim, with severe injuries, was referred to a hospital in Ludhiana. The assailants, said to be Ferozepur residents Joshi, Nanna and Salim, fled the scene after the incident. A case has been registered against three Ferozepur residents, say the police.

“The victim was released from jail in July last year. He was waiting for one of his friends, who was being released from jail, when he was attacked,” said people familiar with the development.

Randhir Kumar, superintendent of police (Investigation), said the victim has been facing seven cases, including those of murder and attempt to murder. “Based on the statement of Lalit, a case under Sections 307 and 34 of the IPC and 25/27/54/59 of the Arms Act has been registered against Ajay Joshi, Nanna and Salim,” he added.