A 40-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman from Ludhiana allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train (Nangal Dam Amritsar Express) near the Phillaur railway station at around 11 am on Tuesday. “The loco pilot said he saw both coming in front of the train while holding hands,” said a Government Railway Police (GRP) officer investigating the matter, who wished not to be named. Man, woman end life on rail track, affair suspected

The man’s bike was found parked near the rail track. Both of them were married and had kids. The man had three kids, the eldest as old as 14 years, and the woman had two kids, including the eldest 14-year-old.

The man, a factory worker, is reported to have left his home on Monday evening. “His wife had found out about the affair and had been trying to stop it. They had a fight on Monday. His wife claimed that he beat her up following which she went to her parents’ house. The man left the home thereafter,” said GRP’s Ludhiana in-charge, inspector Palwinder Singh. “She said she had been seeing him chatting for days which led to suspicion,” he added.

The man called his partner, a housewife, and she also left her home thereafter. The husband of the woman didn’t know about the affair. Both the families found out about it later in the evening and reached their concerned police stations to lodge complaints, said the inspector.

The police said they believe the couple might have committed sucicide fearing infamy. However, inspector Singh emphasised that they were still investigating the case.