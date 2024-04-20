 Manali-Leh all-weather road: Shinku La tunnel gets forest clearance - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Manali-Leh all-weather road: Shinku La tunnel gets forest clearance

ByGaurav Bisht, Shimla
Apr 20, 2024 06:48 AM IST

The 4.1-km long proposed tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity from Manali to Leh via the Nimu-Padum-Darcha road, an important defence axis

The Centre has given the Forest (Conservation) Act clearance for construction of another strategic tunnel, one that will bypass the 16,615-ft (5,091 m) high Shinku La, connecting Ladakh to Himachal.

Once complete, Shinku La tunnel will be world’s highest highway tunnel. (HT FIle)
Once complete, Shinku La tunnel will be world's highest highway tunnel. (HT FIle)

The 4.1-km long proposed tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity from Manali to Leh via the Nimu-Padum-Darcha road, an important defence axis. Once complete, it will be world’s highest highway tunnel, surpassing the Atal Tunnel, also located on the Manali-Leh Highway

The tunnel will cut the distance between Manali and Leh by 60 km, bringing it down from 355 to 295 km. It is an alternative to the Manali-Leh-Kargil route.

The south portal and about 3.8 km of the tunnel are under Himachal and the north portal and part of the tunnel will be under Ladakh.

“Due to the efforts of the state government, the way for construction of the Shinku La Tunnel has been cleared. The central government has given FCA clearance to build a 4.1 km tunnel to connect Lahaul and Ladakh,” chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, adding that the state government gave priority to the construction of the important tunnel and got the Centre’s approval by appointing a special officer.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) will build the highway and two-way tunnel. BRO organisers and officials of Project Deepak, which looks after the Manali-Sarchu road, were also present.

Project Deepak has completed a pre-feasibility report on the proposed tunnel and BRO engineers have conducted studies on possibilities for cutting the tunnel.

Snow and Avalanche Studies Establishment (SASE), Laboratory of Defense, Research and Development Organisation, which has its headquarters in Manali, has also set up its centre in Shinku La for snow studies.

The tunnel will help with the quick mobilisation of troops on the border with China in Leh-Ladakh. Besides, the circuit’s completion is expected to boost tourism.

Notably, following the construction of the Atal Tunnel, there was a 622% increase in the number of tourists coming to Lahaul valley. More than nine lakh tourists visit Lahaul in a year.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Gaurav Bisht

    Gaurav Bisht heads Hindustan Times’ Himachal bureau. He covers politics in the hill state and other issues concerning the masses.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Manali-Leh all-weather road: Shinku La tunnel gets forest clearance
