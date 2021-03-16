IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mandi MLA Anil Sharma refuses to campaign for saffron party in civic polls
Sharma said he welcomed the government’s decision to upgrade the Mandi municipal council to a municipal corporation but was against including some rural area within its limits. (Ht File Photo)
Sharma said he welcomed the government’s decision to upgrade the Mandi municipal council to a municipal corporation but was against including some rural area within its limits. (Ht File Photo)
chandigarh news

Mandi MLA Anil Sharma refuses to campaign for saffron party in civic polls

Union minister Sukhram’s son says he is not sure if he still a part of the party two years after stepping down as power minister as he is never invited to party meetings
READ FULL STORY
By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:44 PM IST

At a time when the BJP is using all its might to win the municipal corporation polls in chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s home turf, local legislator and former minister Anil Sharma has refused to campaign for the civic body polls in his hometown Mandi.

Sharma, the son of former Union minister Sukhram, had joined the saffron party ahead of the 2017 Assembly elections. His entry came as a shot in the arm for the BJP as his father, Sukhram, is credited with bringing the telecom revolution and wields considerable influence in the state. After winning the polls, Sharma was appointed power minister. However, he was compelled to give up his Cabinet berth after his son Ashray contested elections to the Lok Sabha on a Congress ticket.

A visibly disgruntled Anil Sharma said, “Two years have passed since I stepped down as minister. Today, I do not know whether I am part of the party or not. I am never invited to party meetings. My name is not on foundation stones being laid for different projects in Mandi assembly segments.”

Jai Ram is ignoring me: Anil Sharma

Sharma says he felt isolated in the party . “This is the first time that I have not been invited to the Shivratri fair. So, despite being in Mandi I was not able to attend the festival. I was harassed and humiliated on public platforms. I don’t know under whose pressure chief minister Jai Ram Thakur is ignoring me.”

He also alleged lack of development in Mandi. “People in Mandi had high hopes as our chief minister hails from the district. However, development projects initiated by me or the CM himself have been halted or left incomplete,” said the former minister.”

Sharma said that he will soon hold a press meet in his hometown to highlight the bias meted out to Mandi with facts and figures. Sharma said he welcomed the government’s decision to upgrade the Mandi municipal council to a municipal corporation but was against including some rural area within its limits.

“The CM had said in a public meeting that if people of rural areas were opposed to including villages within the municipal corporation’s limits, they will be excluded,” said Sharma. However, the time to do so is over and the government will give a befitting response from the public in the MC elections.

‘The party does not feel I am required’

On his role in the MC polls, Sharma said the government and the party don’t feel he is required so has not been given any responsibility. “I will not support this party in the elections,” he said.

He also hit out at Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh for interfering and altering different development projects executed in Mandi, which he said have become a bane for people. He said he had different plans for Mandi town, but the CM always neglected them.

Sharma said the decision to join BJP in the last assembly election was taken by his family and now people will decide the next course of action for him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Sharma said he welcomed the government’s decision to upgrade the Mandi municipal council to a municipal corporation but was against including some rural area within its limits. (Ht File Photo)
Sharma said he welcomed the government’s decision to upgrade the Mandi municipal council to a municipal corporation but was against including some rural area within its limits. (Ht File Photo)
chandigarh news

Mandi MLA Anil Sharma refuses to campaign for saffron party in civic polls

By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:44 PM IST
Union minister Sukhram’s son says he is not sure if he still a part of the party two years after stepping down as power minister as he is never invited to party meetings
READ FULL STORY
Close
A video grab of Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia during the gherao of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the Vidhan Sabha precincts on March 10.
A video grab of Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia during the gherao of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the Vidhan Sabha precincts on March 10.
chandigarh news

9 Akali MLAs booked for trying to confront Haryana CM outside assembly

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:32 PM IST
Sharanjit Singh Dhillon and Bikram Singh Majithia among the nine Punjab MLAs booked for misbehaving with Khattar in the Vidhan Sabha precincts on March 10; they were demanding a resolution against the three farm laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
The luncheon meeting on Wednesday will be the second between chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and his former cabinet colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu in four months. The two had met for nearly an hour at Capt Amarinder‘s farmhouse in Siswan near Chandigarh in November. (HT file photo)
The luncheon meeting on Wednesday will be the second between chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and his former cabinet colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu in four months. The two had met for nearly an hour at Capt Amarinder‘s farmhouse in Siswan near Chandigarh in November. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Capt Amarinder invites Navjot Singh Sidhu for luncheon meeting tomorrow

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:54 AM IST
Punjab Congress affairs in-charge Harish Rawat met Amarinder and Sidhu in Chandigarh last week, hoping for “positive developments”
READ FULL STORY
Close
The examinations would be conducted at the examination centres set up by the board. The centres would be announced at the time of issuance of roll numbers, says a Punjab School Education Board official. (HT photo)
The examinations would be conducted at the examination centres set up by the board. The centres would be announced at the time of issuance of roll numbers, says a Punjab School Education Board official. (HT photo)
chandigarh news

As cases spike, Punjab govt postpones Class 10, 12 board exams

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:14 AM IST
Now the class 10 board exams will be held from May 4 and board exams of class 12 will begin on May 24, said controller examinations, Punjab School Education Board, Janak Raj Mehrok.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman
Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman
chandigarh news

Around 4 lakh people already inoculated in J&K: DG family welfare

By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:12 AM IST
The number of people showing up to get vaccinated is increasing by the day, says Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman
READ FULL STORY
Close
HC restrains Sangrur admn from electing Lehragaga MC president
HC restrains Sangrur admn from electing Lehragaga MC president
chandigarh news

HC restrains Sangrur admn from electing Lehragaga MC president

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:10 AM IST
The Punjab and Haryana high court has restrained the Sangrur district administration from convening a meeting for the election to the office of president, municipal council, Lehragaga
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thapar University turns out to be Covid hotspot, 38 infected in 3 days
Thapar University turns out to be Covid hotspot, 38 infected in 3 days
chandigarh news

Thapar University turns out to be Covid hotspot, 38 infected in 3 days

By Navrajdeep Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:08 AM IST
Thapar University, Patiala, has turned out to be new Covid hotspot in Punjab as 38 students have been infected in just three days
READ FULL STORY
Close
Most schools have divided the number of students into two and asked the parents to send their wards on alternate days. (HT File)
Most schools have divided the number of students into two and asked the parents to send their wards on alternate days. (HT File)
chandigarh news

Primary schools reopen in Kashmir after a year

By Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:05 AM IST
Primary schools reopened in Kashmir on Monday, a year after being closed due to the pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former chief secretary KR Lakhanpal, who heads the 6th Punjab Finance Commission.
Former chief secretary KR Lakhanpal, who heads the 6th Punjab Finance Commission.
chandigarh news

6th finance panel to examine state’s fiscal health, suggest framework for restoration

By Navneet Sharma
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:04 AM IST
The commission will look at augmenting the Consolidated Fund of the state, outcomes of 15th Union Finance Commission and 6th Punjab Pay Commission
READ FULL STORY
Close
Although the month of February had witnessed a number of snow spells but the month also saw an abrupt increase in maximum temperatures. (HT File)
Although the month of February had witnessed a number of snow spells but the month also saw an abrupt increase in maximum temperatures. (HT File)
chandigarh news

J&K’s weather turns cold, rainy after relatively hot February

By Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:59 AM IST
After spells of rainfall and snowfall from March 7 to 14 across Kashmir, the weather office has predicted another wet spell from March 20
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Union minister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.
Former Union minister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.
chandigarh news

Harsimrat inducted into SAD working committee

By Gurpreet Singh Nibber
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:57 AM IST
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has inducted former Union minister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal into the party’s working committee, the highest decision-making body of the SAD
READ FULL STORY
Close
Criminal cases against cops: HC issues show-cause notice to Punjab home secretary on perjury proceedings
Criminal cases against cops: HC issues show-cause notice to Punjab home secretary on perjury proceedings
chandigarh news

Criminal cases against cops: HC issues show-cause notice to Punjab home secretary on perjury proceedings

By Surender Sharma
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:53 AM IST
The Punjab and Haryana high court has issued a show-cause notice to additional chief secretary, home, Punjab, Anurag Aggarwal why perjury proceedings should not be initiated against him
READ FULL STORY
Close
As soon as chief minister Jai Ram Thakur started to reply to the debate, leader of opposition Mukesh Agrihotri asked him to reduce VAT rates on petrol and diesel (HT Photo)
As soon as chief minister Jai Ram Thakur started to reply to the debate, leader of opposition Mukesh Agrihotri asked him to reduce VAT rates on petrol and diesel (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Himachal’s budget session: Opposition stages walkout

By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:52 AM IST
The CM said financial mismanagement by the previous government had caused the deteriorating fiscal health of the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
Investigation into 2015 Behbal Kalan, Kotkapura firing cases complete: SIT
Investigation into 2015 Behbal Kalan, Kotkapura firing cases complete: SIT
chandigarh news

Investigation into 2015 Behbal Kalan, Kotkapura firing cases complete: SIT

By Parteek Singh Mahal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:49 AM IST
Says the final supplementary chargesheet in Behbal Kalan firing case to be filed in Faridkot court soon
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Special Task Force had mooted the idea of a creating a dead zone, by writing a letter to the prisons department in December last year. (HT file (photo for representation only))
The Special Task Force had mooted the idea of a creating a dead zone, by writing a letter to the prisons department in December last year. (HT file (photo for representation only))
chandigarh news

37 gangsters shifted to ‘dead zone’ Bathinda jail, no mobile signal for 2km

By Ravinder Vasudeva, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:37 AM IST
Seven ‘A’ category dreaded gangsters have been brought here over the past week, including Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Neeta Deol and Dilpreet Baba. Six more gangsters will be brought here over the next two days
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP