Mandi-Kullu stretch opens to one-way traffic after 9 hrs

The Mandi-Kullu stretch of Chandigarh-Manali National Highway (NH-21), which was blocked on Friday near Kainchi Mod in Pandoh area due to a landslide, was opened for one-way traffic movement after 9 hours. The Mandi-Kullu road blocked for 9 hours near Pandoh Dam on Friday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

The landslide incident resulted in significant road damage affecting the traffic movement. At first the Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) were being diverted through the Kamand-Kataula route for urgent travel to Kullu, but in the afternoon, this road was also closed due to a heavy landslide near Tehri. The movement of heavy vehicles has been halted in open spaces at Nagchala and Jhiri.

A vehicle was caught in the heavy debris near Pandoh, but there was no loss of life. Commuters were advised to travel only in case of emergency.

Earlier the stretch was blocked on Thursday evening due to landslide at Banala near Aut after the traffic was restored on Thursday morning. Prior to this, the traffic movement was halted after a landslide at Banala on Wednesday evening.

In Lahaul-Spiti district, Jispa to Sarchu stretch of National Highway (NH-303) was blocked at Jispa due to flow of debris from the hill-side.

As Himachal continues to reel under heavy monsoon showers resulting in landslides at many places, as many as 283 roads remain blocked in the hill-state on Friday which includes 174 roads in Mandi district and 67 in Kullu district. While 21 roads remained blocked in Chamba district, 15 were blocked in Kangra.