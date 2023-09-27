Manimajra SHO transferred to police lines for insubordination

Four months after being posted as the station house officer (SHO) of the Manimajra police station, inspector Neeraj Sarna was on Monday transferred to the Sector 26 police lines for insubordination. The SHO was previously also charged for insubordination in 2012, following which he was suspended on the orders of the Union ministry of home affairs. (HT File)

Sarna was transferred to the Manimajra station from the traffic wing in the last week of May this year.

As per police officials familiar with the matter, Sarna didn’t obey his seniors’ orders and thus was charged for insubordination, following which he was transferred to the police lines by UT senior superintendent of police Kanwardeep Kaur.

“At least three cases of insubordination by Sarna have come to our notice; hence, the disciplinary action,” said a senior police official. Among these was his resistance to register a criminal case. When contacted, Sarna refused to share a comment.

Sarna was previously also charged for insubordination in 2012, following which he was suspended on the orders of the Union ministry of home affairs.

Back then, an ASP had accused him of not obeying his order during former Vice-President M Hamid Ansari’s visit to Chandigarh.

