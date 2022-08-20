Manish Tewari wades through Patiala ki Rao rivulet to reach drowned couple’s house
MP Manish Tewari, who had to wade through an overflowing Patiala ki Rao rivulet to reach the village that falls in the Kharar assembly segment, appealed to the government to build five bridges on the rivulet on a priority basis.
Shri Anandpur Sahib member of parliament and Congress national spokesperson Manish Tewari visited the house of the Tanda Karora village panch and her husband, who were washed away in a flashflood in the Patiala Ki Rao rivulet, to express his condolences to the bereaved family on Friday.
The MP, who had to wade through an overflowing rivulet to reach the village that falls in the Kharar assembly segment, appealed to the government to build five bridges on the rivulet on a priority basis. He said it will cost only ₹11 crore to construct the bridges, which will keep residents safe during the monsoons.
“Not only are the villages and villagers cut off for days together from the rest of the world despite being just 5km away from Chandigarh, their lives are also endangered as they wade through the flooded waters for emergency purposes,” he said.
“I, too, had to wade through the overflowing rivulet, imagine the plight of villagers and risk to their lives as they have to do it as a matter of routine during the rains, with many of them losing their lives,” Tewari said.
-
113-km triathlon to be held in Chandigarh on August 21
Tuffman India will organise the first edition of the 113-km triathlon in Chandigarh and Mohali on August 21. The swimming stretch of the triathlon will be held at Sukhna Lake at 6am on Sunday, after which athletes will start on the cycling circuit on the Kurali-Chandigarh road. From Sukhna Lake the cyclists will go to New Chandigarh via Mullanpur Circle, Matka Chowk, Madhya Marg. There are five categories of triathlon and duathlon.
-
UP-based drug peddler held with 1.90 kg opium in Karnal
A team of the anti-narcotics cell of the Karnal police has arrested a drug peddler and claimed to have recovered 1.90kg of opium from him. The police have identified the accused as Dalchand of Makrandpur village in Badayun district of Uttar Pradesh. The police have booked him under the relevant Sections of the NDPS Act at Sadar police station. He was produced in court and was taken on four-day police remand.
-
HC notice on plea challenging collection of toll at Gadpuri on Delhi-Agra highway
The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought a response from the National Highways Authority of India, among others, on a plea challenging the collection of toll at Gadpuri in Palwal on the Delhi-Agra highway. The high court bench of justice Vinod S Bhardwaj acted on the plea from two Palwal residents, Karan Singh Dala, a former MLA, and Rajvir, who had challenged NHAI's decision to allow the collection of toll by the concessionaire.
-
Haryana deputy CM on stone-laying spree in Sonepat
Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 16 projects worth Rs 87 crore in Sonepat. Interacting with reporters, Dushyant said Union minister Nitin Gadkari had accepted all the demands related to the road development in the state. He said the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Maruti-Suzuki plant at Kharkhauda on August 28.
-
Mining mafia attack: Retired high court judge to probe killing of DSP in Nuh
A month after the mining mafia killed deputy superintendent of police Surender Singh in Nuh district on July 19, the Haryana government has instituted a commission of inquiry to look into the circumstances leading to the death of the DSP who was mowed down by a dumper during a raid to check illegal mining.
