Mann and governor to address Punjab Vision conclave

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and governor Gulab Chand Kataria will address the “Punjab Vision: 2047,” a conclave organised to discuss long-term strategy for the state development. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. (HT File)

The event organised by World Punjabi Organisation in association with the Punjab Development Commission and Panjab University will gather government leaders, MPs, policymakers, and experts to outline a strategic vision for Punjab’s development by 2047. The conclave will commence on November 12 at the Panjab University, Chandigarh, and conclude on November 13.

The organiser of the conclave MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney said: “As Punjab stands at a crossroads, this conclave will serve as a platform to create strategies for our state’s progress. Key topics like governance reforms, agricultural transformation, economic revival, industrial growth, and environmental sustainability will be discussed at the event.”

“On the inaugural day, governance challenges, agrarian reforms, and industrial development will be discussed, also sessions will be chaired by cabinet ministers. On the second day, economic and workforce issues, such as tackling Punjab’s fiscal crisis and reversing the brain drain environmental concerns etc. will be discussed,” Sahney said.

The MP added that the goal is to unite stakeholders to craft an inclusive and prosperous vision for Punjab. “The insights gained from this conclave will be pivotal in setting a forward-looking agenda for the state. We will also release a White Paper of this conclave which will consist of various potential solutions of the challenges faced by Punjab.”