Mann asks police to intensify ops against drugs

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday asked the police officers to intensify crusade against drug menace in the state. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (HT Photo)

Chairing a meeting of the commissioners of police and senior superintendents of police (SSP), the chief minister asked the officers to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against drugs.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

He said the Police has snapped the supply line of drugs and big drug peddlers have been put behind the bars. Mann said this drive should be continued and action against drugs must be taken at grassroot level.

The chief minister said the police should expedite the process to attach the properties of drug peddlers.

He said that the police officers must work without pressure and discharge their duty with honesty and dedication.

Mann said the state government has launched a decisive war against drugs. The chief minister asked the police officers to ensure that the force upholds its glorious record of efficient duty. He said maintenance of the law and order must be accorded top priority by the officers and no stone should be left unturned for it.

The chief minister said severe action must be taken against organised crime and thrust must be laid on checking and solving cases related to extortion and ransom.

He said that the SSPs must undertake field visits and resolve the issues of the public. Mann said that this would instil a sense of confidence among the people, which will be helpful for police in solving their problems.

The chief minister asked the officers to enhance vigil in the crowded areas, especially markets across the state. He said that it was need of the hour to preserve the hard-earned peace of the state by nabbing any anti-social elements and forces inimical to the state.

Mann said that no one should be allowed to take the law in their hands. The chief minister asked the officers to check illegal mining, if any, in the areas under their jurisdiction, adding that no on involved in it should be spared. He said exemplary action must be taken against such offenders.

The chief minister, while taking cognisance of the reports pertaining to use of mobile phones in jails, asked the officers to check the illegal activity. He said that any laxity on part of the jail staff and police was unwarranted.