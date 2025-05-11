Mann bats for special package for Punjab

Asserting that Punjab was the sword arm of India, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the Centre should give a special package to the border state. Interacting with the media later, along with the governor, the Punjab chief minister said whether it was war or any other exigency, Punjab and Punjabis were always at the forefront. (PTI)

Mann put forth his views during an all-party meeting convened by Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria.

Interacting with media later, along with the governor, the chief minister said whether it was war or any other exigency, Punjab and Punjabis were always at the forefront.

“Punjab always faces the first brunt during every war and escalations,” said Mann, adding the state needed special treatment for its enormous contribution.

He said Punjab, besides being the food bowl of the country, had always been its sword arm, but its contribution had been hitherto ignored.

Yet, the chief minister pointed out, Punjabis, irrespective of their political and religious affiliations, stood united. “They fight for the cause of the state, whether it is the issue of river waters or seeking industrial package,” he added, further demanding special package for Punjab on the lines of those given to Jammu and Kashmir and hill states.

The state government will also raise the demand of allowance for doctors, teachers, anganwadi and other workers posted in border districts with the central government, he added.

The chief minister announced that he will be visiting the state’s border areas from Sunday to assess the situation at the ground level in light of recent developments arising due to heightened tension between India and Pakistan.

Guv stresses on keeping guard up

Earlier during the meeting, the governor concurred with views expressed by all political parties that financial package should be given to Punjab, being a border state, in order to give fillip to the industrial sector.

Stating that the armed forces of India gave a befitting reply to the Pakistani forces, the governor emphasised the need for not letting guard down.

Stressing the significance of civil defence training, Kataria added that tight vigil must still be maintained, as that was the need of the hour.

During an interfaith meeting with representatives from all religions, the governor emphasised upon the need to unite all sections of society and stand united behind our brave armed forces while facing the external challenges boldly.

He also sounded a note of caution to those indulging in rumour mongering on the social media platforms and advocated strict action against such elements.